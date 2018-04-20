Theresa May's Irish Border Plan 'Annihilated' By Brussels In Boost For Remainers

Theresa May’s plans for the Irish border post-Brexit were reportedly subjected to a “systematic and forensic annihilation” in Brussels - and remainers have seized on the news.

According to the Telegraph, Brussels officials delivered “a detailed and forensic rebuttal” of the Prime Minister’s proposals to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

Quoting unnamed EU sources, the report said Britain’s lead negotiator Olly Robbins was told at a high-level meeting in Brussels that “none of the UK customs options will work - none of them”.

May’s plan included three options for the Irish border, with Britain backing a close economic relationship that avoids customs checks or a technological solutions that would make the border near-frictionless.

In February, however, the EU published a version which only included the third “backstop” option, which effectively draws a customs border down the Irish sea - something May said would be “unacceptable” to any British PM.

Should Brussels reject the options put forward by May, it would be a major blow for the UK’s hopes of securing a Brexit deal.

Pro-Remain groups have said the news is evidence the PM must step back from exiting both the customs union and single market.

Labour MP Stella Creasy, said: “Just like David Copperfield in a Las Vegas courtroom this week, Theresa May’s magical thinking, in her case about the Irish border, has been fully exposed.

“No trickery is going to get her or her Government out of the hole they have dug for themselves in ruling out continued membership of the Customs Union and the Single Market.

“And, after a stinging defeat in the Lords earlier this week and every sign that the Commons will next week also back continued Customs Union membership, it is also clear that it is not just the European Commission who have no faith in her attempts at sleight of hand.”