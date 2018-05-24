Theresa May's Support For Anti-LGBT Section 28 Law 'Disgraceful'

Theresa May’s “disgraceful” past support for homophobic laws means progress can not be achieved while she is prime minister, the LGBT community has been warned.

In a letter published in Gay Times on Thursday, May said she wanted to “help make us a country where no one feels the need to hide who they are or who they love”.

But Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said “it is clear that progress will not come under this prime minister” given her past voting record and comments.

Today marks 30 years since section 28 was enacted. The law, introduced by Margaret Thatcher, banned the “promotion of homosexuality” in schools. It was repealed by the Labour government in 2003.