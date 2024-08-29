These Are The 5 Symptoms Your Doctor Always Wants To See You About

Unsplash

As we get older, our bodies start to be a little bit more creaky, a little more faulty and so calling the doctor every time you feel something is a bit off feels pointless and like you’re wasting one another’s time.

However, one GP, Dr Amir Khann, has shared on TikTok the five things he always to hear abnout from patients and, given that comments include: “I think seeing this video is a sign I need to goto the doctors”, we reckon the GP might be onto something.

The doctor opened the video by saying the first concern is when food or drink often gets caught in your throat when you try to swallow. He said: “This is called dysphasia, and it can sometimes cause coughing, choking, and vomiting.”

While he assured that there can be many reasons this happens, he said your GP needs to rule out cancer of the food pipe or upper parts of the digestive tract.

Next, he said that an unexplained mouth ulcer that has been there for three weeks or more could be a sign of mouth cancer. Dr Khann added: “Mouth cancer can affect anyone but it’s more common in people that smoke or drink alcohol excessively, so please do get that checked.”

Unexplained heavy or drenching night sweats can also be a cause for concern, he advised: “I know you can get these from menopause, that’s OK, that can be treated separately.

“If you can’t explain those sweats away, come and speak to us.”

While we all know that new lumps forming on our body are a cause for concern, Dr Khann said that new lumps in the neck, even if those that feel like a lymph gland can be a cause for concern. Especially if they are more than 1cm in size, feel hard or rubbery or remains there for three weeks or more and you can’t explain it, get it checked out.

Finally, unexplained bone pain and especially for those over 50. Dr Khann explained: “Especially in the back, pelvis, or rib area. If you don’t remember any kind of injury or movement that can explain it away.”