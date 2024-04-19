These Are The Best Times To Eat To Protect Your Gut Health, According To An Expert

Over the past while, we have been learning more about how crucial good gut health is to our overall health.

We now know that gut health is linked to stress, fatigue and reductions in productivity.

When it comes to food, a varied diet is absolutely essential. However, it turns out that when we eat this varied diet is just as important and GP Dr Zoe Williams has advised that your daily routine plays a big part in your gut health.

When is the best time to eat to protect gut health?

Dr Williams said that protecting gut health starts right at the beginning of your day. She said: “When you first wake up, say at 7:00am on a weekday, get into the habit of drinking a large glass of water, maybe leave the glass next to your toothbrush so you remember.”

This is because good hydration helps your gut function well and aids digestion by helping to break down food so that your body can absorb the nutrients. Basically, by having water first thing, you’re starting the day on a good footing!

As for breakfast, Dr Williams recommends a fermented yoghurt. She said: ”[Yoghurts] are a great choice for breakfast. It contains calcium which contributes to supporting a healthy gut.”

Yoghurt is an easy food to eat first thing, especially if you tend to have busy mornings or are not enough of a morning person to care that much about breakfast.

As for lunch, Dr Williams recommends that this time is used to eat fibre and foods such as whole grains and legumes, as these are light and good for protecting gut health for the rest of the day.

Dr Williams added: ” Eating regular meals helps provide us with energy and nutrients to sustain a busy lifestyle. Evidence suggests a good sleeping pattern can support gut health too, so try to get to bed at a time which allows you to get your full 7-8 hours sleep.”

She added that eating 2-3 hours before bed allows the body enough time to properly process the food.

Basically: being in a healthy routine with a balanced diet will help your gut to stay regulated.