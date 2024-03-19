Not Cleaned Your Water Bottle Recently? We've Got Grim News For You

This is, as always, a safe space and you don’t have to tell me but... when was the last time you cleaned your water bottle? Do you remember? Have you been putting it off for a while?

Well, according to one doctor, your procrastinating could be putting your health at risk and that swish of water and soap inside the water bottle could actually prevent illness.

Probably time to stop putting it off tbh.

How often should you be cleaning your water bottle, then?

In a TikTok video, Dr Karan Rajan stitched a user giving a ‘tour’ of the mould on her water bottle. She said that she had been drinking out of the bottle and there was a ‘hella hella mould.’

Grim.

Dr Rajan said that even if you don’t have this, you probably need to clean your water bottle a lot more.

This is because different types of bacteria, fungi and mould can grow inside the water bottle. Not only that but you are the source of many of them. This includes commensal strains like Staphylococcus and Streptococcus which are generally harmless but if they accumulate or you’re feeling poorly, they can become harmful.

While small sips from a water bottle with black mould are unlikely to make you unwell, a build up can lead to allergy symptoms and sickness. Those who are sensitive to mould exposure or immunocompromised are more likely to get unwell.

As for how often you should be washing it? Every day. Or at the very least, once a week.

How to properly clean your water bottle

Now that we know how dangerous a dirty water bottle can be, let’s tick that right off the to-do list and who better to tell us how to clean a water bottle effectively than Martha Stewart? On her website, she said these tips are best for getting a thorough clean:

Fill the bottle with hot water and a tablespoon of baking soda Let the bottle soak for at least an hour or overnight, depending on the severity of the buildup After soaking, use a bottle brush or sponge to scrub the inside of the bottle, paying special attention to any hard-to-reach areas Use a toothbrush to scrub the mouthpiece or other small bottle parts Rinse the bottle thoroughly Allow the bottle to air dry completely before reassembling