More than 1,000 Marks & Spencer employees could lose their job as the high street giant has announced its latest round of store closures.

The chain is shutting over 100 stores as part of a turnaround plan and on Tuesday announced the latest 17 to shut.

It comes after the company’s latest results showed sales fell 2.2% over the crucial Christmas trading period.

Latest M&S store closures Ashford

Barrow

Bedford

Boston

Buxton

Cwmbran

Deal

Felixstowe

Huddersfield

Hull

Junction One Antrim Outlet

Luton Arndale

Newark

Northwich

Rotherham

Sutton Coldfield

Weston Super Mare

The latest round of closures will impact 1,045 staff, with the firm saying customers shopping online and choosing other nearby stores were among the reasons for the decision.

Sacha Berendji, property director at Marks & Spencer, said: “We’re continuing to transform M&S with pace and as part of this we are making good progress with our plans to close over 100 stores – radically reshaping our store estate to become more relevant for our customers.

“Proposing to close stores is never easy, for our colleagues, customers or the local community, but it is vital for the future of M&S.

“Where we have closed stores, we are continuing to see an encouraging number of customers choosing other nearby locations and shopping on M&S.com.”

[READ MORE: What happens when your town loses its M&S?]

Meanwhile struggling department store Debenhams reportedly revised the number of stores it could close this year from 60 to 90 after dire Christmas trading saw sales plummet 5.7%.

Research showed heavy discounting on the high street failed to lure shoppers as December saw the worst total retail sales since 2008, according to a British Retail Consortium index.