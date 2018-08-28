Perhaps it’s the fresher-feeling weather, or maybe it’s the memory of shiny school shoes and a new pencil case, but September still feels like an opportunity for new beginnings.

Instead of New Year’s resolutions in January, more than half of adults in the UK (56%) agree the end of summer is the perfect time to make small changes to their personal life, according to new research from Pinterest.

After waking up from a lethargic, heatwave-induced slumber, people want to make more time for themselves, take on new hobbies, establish healthier habits and create better work-life balance – and we think they may be on to something.

Tempted to make your own September resolution? Read on for the inspo you need.