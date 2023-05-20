These People Have Mastered The Art Of The Soft Launch

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

Forget about hard-launching your partner, we are now in the era of the soft-launch. In the days before Instagram, couples would become social media official on Facebook (can you believe it?). They would simply update their relationship status to ‘in a relationship,’ and boom.

But if you were really brave you’d change your relationship status to ‘in a relationship with’ and tag your partner in the post – what a truly crazy time it was.

Advertisement

It used to be so simple, but now things are a little bit more complicated. Of course, you could go on the ’gram and upload a picture of you with your partner but there’s something about teasing your followers that feels more mysterious and fun.

Tinder revealed that one in four 18–34-year-olds would gradually share their new match on social media compared to just 8% who would do a big reveal on their social channels. While others are just happy to keep their relationship private.

22-year-old Lucy O’Brien who is a journalist and content coordinator had reservations about soft launching her partner before they became official as she had rarely made it to the relationship stage with previous flings.

“I didn’t want the embarrassment of launching him and it not working out. Because (until now) I had never had a relationship, I struggled with the idea of sharing my space and his presence on my platforms - probably because I’m so used to it being just me,” O’Brien says.

Advertisement

However, the longer she dated her partner the more she trusted that it was going in a serious direction. “I felt the urge to soft launch him with my friends. It was the first time that I felt like I was actually going to head into a serious relationship, and enjoyed sharing that I had *finally* met someone great on my socials.”

She mainly used BeReal to soft launch her new partner as the notification would often come up when she was with him. “At first, I would just post pictures of our dates (not his body or face) and slowly started to catch small glimpses of him (like his arm, side profile, etc) as I got more confident it would progress.”

She felt like it was a fun way to tease her friends and look forward to the inevitable hard launch.

“For me, soft launching was my own way of coming to terms with the fact that I was finally being treated well and was becoming ready for a relationship,” she says.

Gbemi* who is a 25-year-old artist from London made it social media official when she tweeted this ultimate soft-launch picture.

Xabi Alonso Xabi Alonso hanging up his boots

Advertisement

This photo of Spanish football player Xabi Alonso hanging up his boots at the end of his football career is used worldwide by people who want to tell the world they are off the market.

Gbemi posted the picture on her Twitter with the caption “Well I’ve only gone and officially taken her off the market.”

Prior to this, she posted hints and pictures over social media including a video of the pair in Manchester for her girlfriend’s birthday.

“I had no reservations when it came to soft launching. But I have reservations in terms of being extremely public with my relationship with is why I mainly post about her on my Twitter circles or close friends on Instagram,” she says.

“I also soft-launched so that people would stop expressing interest in me. Secondly, I just wanted to be able to talk about my person without giving too much away,” she adds.

Advertisement

Other Twitter users shared with HuffPost UK the cute and subtle ways they made their relationship social media official.

I started on Close friends. Then videos of holding his hand. Then BAM! After a few months, his face was there on stories! https://t.co/clgSwCfSWX — S H A M I L A 🍭 🇸🇱 (@ItsShamilaAgain) May 17, 2023

Lmao close friends story... but tbh if you’ve seen us out together, surprise! https://t.co/GgjU4HiviK — .M. (@MightBeMariam) May 17, 2023

Have I soft launched? Hmmm, I mean his locs in photos are enough for you people.

If you see us together, you see us together 🤷🏾♀️😅 https://t.co/K6ZRLIm5CX — Sweet Bea ✊🏾✨ (@BeaFierce) May 17, 2023

If you’re about to soft-launch your new partner, check out Tinder’s three top tips below.