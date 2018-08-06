Right now Britain is basking in the longest heatwave in years: in fact the sun has been shining so consistently that the idea of ever wearing a jumper again seems impossible.

And we know that when the rain and wind arrives we’ll be complaining about that too (and wishing we’d made the most of the summer) but, you have to agree it really is damn hot out there at the moment.

In fact, it’s so sweaty that some people have taken to social media to ask the weather gods if they’d just consider giving us a break already.