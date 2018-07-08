PA Wire/PA Images People cool off in the sea at Brighton beach

Britain’s longest heatwave in five years is set to be tempered by fresher conditions as a cool front sweeps in from the north.

England saw its hottest day of the year so far, with a provisional temperature of 32.4C recorded in Gosport, Hampshire, on Sunday, the Met Office said.

Monday looks set to be the 16th consecutive day of temperatures over 28C, making the scorching spell the longest the UK has seen since 2013, when there were 19 consecutive days of temperatures over 28C.