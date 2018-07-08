UK Weather: Scorching Temperatures Set To Continue And Sunday Could Be Hottest Day Of The Year

PA Wire/PA Images People enjoy the sunshine on Brighton beach as the warm weather continues across the country.

Scorching temperatures look set to continue and Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far as the UK heatwave shows no signs of abating.

As football fans celebrated England’s victory against Sweden on Saturday, Britain basked in another day of hot weather.

Temperatures reached 31.5C in Charlwood, Surrey, East Malling in Kent and at Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

The sunny weather has lasted for about two weeks now, with forecasters predicting Sunday could be even hotter.