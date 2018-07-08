UK Weather: Scorching Temperatures Set To Continue And Sunday Could Be Hottest Day Of The Year

Scorching temperatures look set to continue and Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far as the UK heatwave shows no signs of abating.
As football fans celebrated England’s victory against Sweden on Saturday, Britain basked in another day of hot weather.
Temperatures reached 31.5C in Charlwood, Surrey, East Malling in Kent and at Heathrow Airport on Saturday.
The sunny weather has lasted for about two weeks now, with forecasters predicting Sunday could be even hotter.
Porthmadog in north Wales is the current record holder, reaching 33C on June 28.
Met Office spokeswoman Sophie Yeomans said on Saturday: “Tomorrow will be a hot and sunny day for most places.
“There is a chance of seeing 33C tomorrow and another one in the race for the hottest day of the year.”
Next week, a colder front will come into Scotland and move south across the country, causing temperatures to drop to the low 20s in the east and north east.
“It will start to cool off, today and tomorrow will be the peak of the high temperatures,” Yeomans added.
But the hot weather is causing concern for water companies as it was estimated that nearly 4bn litres of water will be waste this weeekend as more than a quarter of people in the UK will be filling up paddling pools.
Meanwhile Argos has reported its biggest week ever for paddling pool sales, as an average of 15 every minute were sold last week.
The retailer sold about 154,000 pools with a water capacity of 210 million litres - equivalent to 84 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Water company United Utilities – which serves the North West – said it “urgently needed help and support” to avoid a ban.
A hosepipe ban is into its second week in Northern Ireland and NI Water has asked people to take shorter showers, turn off taps while brushing teeth and fill their kettle with only as much water as needed.