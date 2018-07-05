To prevent sun damage, you should use suncream on your face, rather than relying on moisturisers with SPF, new research has concluded.

When applying suncream, people are significantly more likely to properly cover their skin than they are when applying moisturiser containing SPF - meaning suncream offers far more protection, according to a study by the University of Liverpool.

“We expected the moisturiser to perform worse than the sunscreen on overall protection, as it seemed intuitive that people apply moisturiser quite thinly on the whole,” said Austin McCormick, one of the researchers.

“While we were correct in this, the research did throw up some unexpected surprises. We thought that people would miss more of their face with the sunscreen, as we’ve all had that stinging sensation when you accidentally rub some in your eye and we expected that this would lead people to be conservative and avoid the eyes. Actually, people missed more of their face when using the moisturiser.