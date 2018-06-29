Commute Saviours: 5 Face Mists To Keep You Cool In The Heatwave

There are some beauty items in your makeup bag that are expected: foundation, lipstick, blush and so on. While others, like face mists seem ‘extra’, but during a heatwave one may become your new ‘must-have’.

Whether you’re sweltering in a train carriage, in the back of a taxi or an airless bus, a quick spritz will not only make your commute more pleasant by helping you feel more refreshed, but will also look help your skin look more hydrated and radiant - making anything you place on top of it look even better.

Here are eight great picks with prices from £2.84 to £15: