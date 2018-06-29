EDITION
    29/06/2018 11:40 BST

    Commute Saviours: 5 Face Mists To Keep You Cool In The Heatwave

    Stay fresh and fabulous, with sprays from £3 to £15.

    There are some beauty items in your makeup bag that are expected: foundation, lipstick, blush and so on. While others, like face mists seem ‘extra’, but during a heatwave one may become your new ‘must-have’.

    Whether you’re sweltering in a train carriage, in the back of a taxi or an airless bus, a quick spritz will not only make your commute more pleasant by helping you feel more refreshed, but will also look help your skin look more hydrated and radiant - making anything you place on top of it look even better.

    Here are eight great picks with prices from £2.84 to £15:

    • Bodyshop
      Coco Calming Face Mist 60ml, £6, The Body Shop.
    • Superdrug
      Vitamin E Hydrating Mist 150ml, £2.99, Superdrug
    • Caudalie
      Beauty Elixir 30ml, £12, Caudalie
    • Avene
      Thermal Water 50ml, £2.84, Avène.
    • Fat and the Moon
      Sage & Rose Face Mist 60ml, £7.90, Fat and the Moon.
    • Mario Badescu
      Facial Spray 236ml, £12, Mario Badescu.
    • La Roche-Posay
      Thermal Spring Water 50ml, £3.50, La Roche-Posay.
    • Glossier
      Soothing Face Mist 118ml, £15, Glossier

