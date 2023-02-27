These Were The Best-Selling Sex Toys 20 Years Ago – And Goodness Me

Kinga Krzeminska via Getty Images

Ah 2002, simpler times indeed.

Mobile phones didn’t connect to the internet, Facebook was still a dream and we listened to music on brand new inventions called iPods.

And it wasn’t just our day to day tech that looked different, the gadgets lurking in our bedside drawers looked seriously different too. But before we were using the Womaniser to get our kicks, what were the best selling sex toys of the early 00s?

Fortunately Lovehoney have been around long enough to share the answer with HuffPost UK – and it’s safe to say that we’ve seriously cum come far in the past 21 years.

Original and still one of the best

Lovehoney Well, it's pretty self-explanatory

You’re looking at peak sex toy technology in 2002, although it might look seriously commonplace now.

Translucent, purple (the colour of the moment), battery powered with a multispeed base, the chances are you still have some iteration of this vibe in your drawer now 21 years on.

Fortunately, that hard plastic has been replaced by much gentler silicone these days and no longer shall you be bound to AA batteries and buzzy vibration speeds.

Clit-mate Change

Lovehoney We're still trying to understand what it does

In case you’re wondering, yup, that’s a clit stimulator from 21 years ago, completely with three different hard plastic attachments.

But why all the plastic? Well, two decades ago silicone wasn’t as affordable as it is now in 2023 but thankfully we can now get non-porous, easier-to-clean and more hygienic sex toys made of the material.

Lovehoney Got your tongue?

Apparently in 2002 this was the closest you could get to simulated oral – oh yes readers, that is meant to resemble a tongue.

Thankfully we’re living in modern times, where we’ve got way better versions of the above (that don’t look quite as cursed).

Rabbit relaunch

Lovehoney Is that a gumball machine?

Yeah... we’re not too sure why there’s a gumball machine stuck in the middle of this vibrator either.

But back in 2002, this was the best-selling vibrator of the time with the best speeds AA batteries could offer – it’s a far cry from the rechargeable, multi-vibration combo delivering toys we can bag from Lovehoney today.

Plastic pleasure for penises

Lovehoney That's a lot of cables

Sorry penis-havers, your best bet when it came to pleasure in 2002 was the Aries Ram.

A battery operated butt plug and cock ring vibrating duo, made from the hardest plastic of course, the toy had plenty of wires to navigate when using.