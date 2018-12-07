16 Things You Only Know If You've Breastfed An Actual, Human Baby

“That can’t be right. Is it the wrong way up?” The first time I tried to breastfeed, I studied a rudimentary sketch of a round circle (a breast), a smaller circle in the middle (a nipple), and a scribbled blue ink outline of a baby’s mouth, then tried to force my actual, real-life baby into position to fit the drawing.

What on earth was I doing? Trying to get her to latch properly – and that was only the start of it. Breastfeeding: it isn’t as easy as it looks. And believe me, everyone looks.

Here are just a few things you’ll only know if you’re a breastfeeding mama.

1. What it’s like when your milk comes in. It’s day three and holy hell, your boobs are like footballs. Actual balls that have been pumped up too full of air and grafted to the front of your chest. You will stand transfixed for hours, looking into the mirror. They will be hard and lumpy and you will probably cry a lot. But don’t worry, you got this.

2. It hurts. It really hurts. Nipple shields, numbing cream, cabbage leaves left in the freezer for hours – none of it makes much difference. Those first few latches still have you gritting your teeth until your jaw aches, wanting to scream as though you’ve put your hand through a window. Because that’s what it feels like: broken glass. Oh, and the blisters... who knew nipples could blister? Grim.

3. Lanolin nipple cream is the only stuff that works. Slather if on, bathe in it. Don’t bother with “organic rosebud home-grown nipple cream”, you want the really good stuff. Baby can feed on it, too.

4. Babies smell you and crawl towards your boob. They will throw their head at you and frantically peck your neck or shoulder to get at you. Like a tiny, blood-sucking vampire. Baby may also try to latch on to other people’s nipples, too – including your other half’s. This hurts, do not try this at home.