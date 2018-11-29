A Third Of Crime Reports Are Dismissed By The UK's Biggest Police Force After A Single Call

Almost a third of all crime reports to Britain’s biggest police force are dismissed after a single phone call with the victim, figures show.

The Metropolitan Police quietly introduced a policy which allows a list of crimes – including burglaries, low-level assaults and criminal damage – to be dismissed without being investigated.

The Telephone and Digital Investigation Unit (TDIU), a triaging zone for crime reports, was launched last April and dealt with 37% of crimes reported to the force until December 2017, according to The Times.

The unit dealt with 39% of reported crime between January and October this year, according to a Freedom of Information request.

It comes amid budget cuts and a focus on a surge in violent crimes and sexual offences, The Times said.