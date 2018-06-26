Third Of Women Experience Severe Reproductive Health Problems - But Under Half Seek Help

Almost a third of women (31%) have experienced severe reproductive health symptoms in the last 12 months such as heavy menstrual bleeding, yet under half (46%) have sought professional medical help.

The survey of more than 7,000 women by Public Health England (PHE) looked at the impact women’s reproductive health issues - including menopause, incontinence and infertility - has on the nation’s physical, mental and social wellbeing.

The study found the hidden burden of reproductive health was particularly evident in the workplace. Angela Kilcoyne, who took part in a PHE focus group, said: “Since I was 13, I have felt embarrassed about having heavy menstrual bleeding – a health issue which has caused me debilitating pain and nausea.

“I worked for years in banking, which was a very male dominated environment, and I never told my managers that I was off due to horrendous period pain. They would not have understood at all, so I would have to invent reasons month after month and soldier on. Or I would dose myself up and try and get through the day best I could, then collapse when I got home. Reproductive health should be spoken about in the workplace in the same way as sickness or flu.”