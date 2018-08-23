This Amazing Dress Is Made Out Of Plastic Bottles Discarded On The Beach

Take a stroll along any British beach and the chances are that you’ll come across discarded plastic waste. But one woman has found an innovative new use for the plastic bottles from her local beach – by fashioning them into a dress.

Millie Margetts, from Cleethorpes in Lincolnshire, made the dress out of around 100 bottles, some picked up from her local beach and others from used bottles donated to her. It took around 20 hours to make and she collected the items over 10 weeks.

It is inspired by the fishermen in her family and the issue of plastic waste, which is one her stepdad, who is a fisherman, has concerns about. “My grandad Bob, he worked on the docks when he was 13 as a tackle boy, and then when he was old enough he worked at sea. This is about representing my family but also raising awareness,” she told HuffPost UK.