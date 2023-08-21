This Common Condom Mistake Could Land You A Trip To A&E

New figures released by the UK Health Standards Agency (UKHSA) reveal that there is a huge rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in England with an overall 24% increase in occurrence rates over the past 12 months.

The Terrence Higgins Trust has said that these figures prove that “the government has no vision or ambition for improving sexual health”.

A shocking further breakdown of the statistics reveals that there has been a 50% increase in Gonorrhoea since 2021 and a 26% increase in STI diagnoses among young people aged 15 to 24 since 2021.

Additionally, Condoms.uk have stated that given that a significant factor contributing to the rise in STIs is attributed to improper use of condoms, there is a critical role of education in addressing this issue.

Common mistakes people make with condoms

So, how can we do a little better here? What are we doing wrong? Well thankfully,. the sexperts at Condoms.uk have revealed the seven most common mistakes that people make when it comes to condoms.

Wearing the wrong size

I will let you in on a secret here: buying the wrong condom size won’t change the size of your penis! You’re not supposed to fit them, condoms are supposed to fit you. Also, wearing the wrong size condom is not only uncomfortable for you and your sexual partner, it also can be quite dangerous and lead to slippages - resulting in an awkward trip to A&E.

Loose condoms also increase the risk of unplanned pregnancies and heighten the risk of STI transmission. Conversely, tight condoms not only take away from the comfort in the moment but are more likely to break just as you’re hitting your stride.

Storing your condoms in a wallet or purse is unsafe

Like to admire your trusty wallet condom while standing in the queue for a club? That little rubber buddy could actually result in a whole world of headaches for you. The constant pressure and friction can weaken the packaging, resulting in the condom itself being damaged.

Not checking the expiry date

Yes, we agree, there are few things sexier in the heat of the moment than flipping over a box to check the expiry date of condoms but this is where you need to be proactive and check ahead of time. Expired condoms can result in deterioration which can weaken, thin and destroy the elasticity of condoms.

Additionally, expired condoms might not adequately withstand the friction and stress required of them, making them more prone to tearing or bursting. The lubrication on the condom might also degrade over time which could be very uncomfortable.

The inside-out blunder

A simple yet common blunder can lead to unexpected disappointment. Fumbling with an inside-out condom can ruin the mood, but the consequences run deeper. Flipping it around might seem like a quick fix, but using a condom that’s had direct contact with areas intended for protection against STIs and pregnancy is a gamble with your health. Instead, take it off altogether and open a new packet.

Using the wrong lube

For many people, lubrication is essential during sex. By adding smoothness and pleasure, it really ramps up our intimate moments but if you’re using lube with condoms, you need to be careful. Water-based lubricants are the best types to combine with condoms, staying strong while you stay satisfied.

Using teeth or nails to open condom packets

While using your teeth or nails to open condom packets is very handy in the moment, it can result in unintended consequences. Condom packaging is fragile and it needs to be opened carefully to reduce the risk of tears and holes on the condom itself.

Never reuse a condom

Listen, we applaud your eco-friendly approach if you are one to often reuse condoms but they are designed for single use only. Reusing one, even after giving it a rinse, compromises the structural integrity of the condom and leads to risks of STIs and pregnancy.

Education around sexual health must improve

Richard Angell, Chief Executive Of Terrence Higgins Trust said, “Today’s significant rise in sexually transmitted infections is a worrying testament to the fact that there is no vision or ambition for improving sexual health in England. We’ve seen cuts where we need to see investment.

“This has reduced our sexual health services to a minimal disease management process. This cannot continue. If this were any other set of health conditions, there would be outcry and we’d see rapid action and much needed funding.”