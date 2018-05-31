This Company Is Turning Millions Of Recycled Bottles Into Mattresses

Mattress company Silentnight claims to have transformed 105 million plastic bottles into mattresses in the past year, preventing the plastic from ending up in landfill or the world’s oceans.

The bedmaker said it crushed the bottles into a fibre to form part of its Eco Comfort mattress design. Each mattress is made from 150 plastic bottles.

Due to the success of the design, it is expanding the range this summer, a spokesperson told HuffPost.

The company said customers could trade in their old mattresses if they purchased a new one, and that it could recycle them “responsibly” as part of its goal to be a “zero [waste] to landfill” business.

It has also signed a new partnership to donate funds to the Marine Conservation Society, a charity that focuses on reducing pollution in the world’s oceans.