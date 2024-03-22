This Iconic Beetlejuice Character Was Actually Inspired By This 80's Rock Band

Warner Bros via IMDB

This week, the trailer for Beetlejuice 2 came out and let me say as a fan of the original, I am EXCITED.

There are so many things that have kept Beetlejuice relevant and exciting over these past 36 years including how irreverant it is, how strongly written the characters are and who can forget those costumes?!

As an elder emo, I feel no shame in admitting that, growing up, I was incredibly inspired by Lydia Deetz’s style. Dark, extravagant, bold, strange and unusual; her style was everything my edgelord heart cried out for.

Imagine my absolute glee when I found out this style was inspired by one of my favourite bands?!

The band that inspired Lydia Deetz’s character

Deetz’s personality and style were dreamt up by Beetlejuice co-writer Larry Wilson who revealed on an oral history of the film for CBC Radio that he found inspiration for Deetz at a live concert.

When the writer went to see English rock band The Cure, he was inspired by the look of the band but more than that, of the women in the audience. Apparently, their rebellious attitude and sense of style really ‘spoke to him’ and were the guiding force in the creation of her character.

Horror movie enthusiast website Horror Land voted her the second best character in the film, only after Beetlejuice himself, so it seems that Wilson was really onto something in his creation of her.

Is Lydia Deetz returning in Beetlejuice 2?

Yes!

In addition to Michael Keaton, the original “Beetlejuice”, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are back as Lydia and Delia Deetz, respectively. Jenna Ortega will also be joining the family as newcomer Astrid Deetz.

(Not so) fun fact: the original Beetlejuice film came out 14 years before Jenna was even born.