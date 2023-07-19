Elke Meitzel via Getty Images

If there’s one thing we didn’t expect AI to get involved with, it was our sex lives but it turns out, thanks to the sex nerds at Lovehoney, the sky’s the limit and AI really can help us in the bedroom.

So, they fed Chat GPT 50 popular sex positions and asked the AI model to create five new positions which, to circumvent the explicit content filter, they asked for ‘workout positions’, and they were presented with five new positions.

Why do we need new positions? Well, according to the AI itself: “In the world of intimacy, variety isn’t just the spice of life—it’s the whole darn spice rack. If you and your partner have been doing the horizontal tango in the same way for as long as you can remember, it might be time to shake things up.”

The AI model added, “Resorting to the same sex positions over and over is like enjoying your preferred dessert every day, but switching things up as you go is like adding new dishes to your sensual smorgasbord - it keeps the menu exciting, your palate intrigued, and ensures you never tire of your intimate feast.”

Four new sex positions, as suggested by AI

The Feather Float

Float like a feather, come more quickly?

So, for this position, lie on your back and lift your legs in the air and instead of doing the old favourite legs over the shoulders, your partner stands at the end of the bed and holds your legs, providing support.

This position is expected to provide a sensation of weightlessness. Lovehoney adds that if you want to spice up this a little further, a bullet or couple’s vibrator between the receiving partner’s legs will do nicely as the position will naturally hold the toy in place the whole way through.

The Harmony Hug

For this cosy position, you and your partner sit facing each other with your legs crossed. Then, wrap your arms around each other and interlock your legs. From there, you can rock back and forth, creating friction and ‘intense friction’. This is great for couples who are looking to feel more intimate and romantic during their sessions.

The Velvet Vise

A great one for the 57% of millennials that stated doggy style was their favourite position, this position provides an even deeper penetration and feeling of ‘fullness’. For The Velvet Vise, the receiving partner lies on their stomach with their legs straight and slightly apart. Then, the other partner lies on top, facing the same direction, and enters from behind. Snug!

The Lotus Blossom

This position will feel very familiar to yoga lovers. Just like the lotus position in yoga, sit facing your partner with your legs crossed. Then, lean forward and intertwine your arms, creating a strong connection. From this position, you can try gentle rocking or just maintaining stillness, focusing instead on deep eye contact and emotional intimacy.