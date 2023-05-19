Oh Good – This Is How Much Spare Time The Average Person Has

skynesher via Getty Images

When was the last time you did absolutely nothing? I don’t mean lying down on your bed doom-scrolling on Instagram, I mean complete alone time away from your devices.

Most of us spend our working day in front of a screen and when we log off, our eyes are still glued to another screen.

Advertisement

So it’s no surprise that the average Brit only has a spare 91 minutes of free time per day.

A poll of 2,000 adults, which was commissioned by Extra® gum found that 65% of those below the age of 34 feel they have ’too many distractions to be able to switch off each day.′

Brits are glued to their phones all day long as 1 in 4 admit to eating lunch in front of their screens and a quarter look at their phones on the way to and from work. Even when we’re watching one screen, we can’t let go of another one which is why 41% of millennials can’t watch TV without scrolling through their phone.

You would think time away from our laptops would relieve us from our screen addiction but 45% of younger adults admit to checking in on work during their annual leave – compared to just 13% of Gen-X, with a further 1 in 10 admitting that they only go on holiday to places where they can stay connected with work.

Even younger members of Gen Z who haven’t entered the workplace are also feeling the strain, with 53% admitting that an over-dependency on modern technology makes it hard for them to switch off.

Advertisement

It’s for these reasons that the majority of Brits are overstimulated and burnt out.

Compared to older generations, young Brits are dealing with burnout by simply quitting, with 3 in 10 having experienced burnout in their careers, with the average age being 34 when going through this struggle.

This is why Extra® gum has teamed up with mental health advocate and TikTok star Henry Nelson-Cas to help Brits unwind and spend less time on their devices.



Here are Henry Nelson-Case’s tips for de-stressing: