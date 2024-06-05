This Is How People Are Reacting To The Green Party's 'Harmful' Birth Policy

As we are in the run up to the general election, the Green Party have released their proposed maternity policies, which medical experts have warned would be ‘archaic’ if they were ever brought into law.

Among the pledges, the Green Party raised concerns about falling rates of ‘natural’ births, and said they would work to reduce the number of interventions in childbirth.

Their pledge, which has now been deleted from the website, said: “The incidence of medical intervention in childbirth has escalated in recent years, particularly the rate of caesarean sections, which are expensive and, when not medically required, risky.

“We will work to reduce the number of interventions in childbirth, and change the culture of the NHS so that birth is treated as a normal and non-medical event, in which mothers are empowered and able to be in control.”

How people are reacting to the Green Party maternity pledges

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), patient safety expert James Titcombe said that this pledge sends a ‘harmful’ message:

The @TheGreenParty manifesto states :- “We will change the culture of the NHS so that birth is treated as a normal, non medical event”.



Sad to see a political party promoting such a harmful message. Let’s change the culture in the NHS to one that strives to ensure as few women &… pic.twitter.com/sNGbHmemHV — James Titcombe (@JamesTitcombe) June 2, 2024

Educational development and teaching specialist Emma Kennedy said on X that she feels the party are uneducated on how dangerous giving birth can be:

See, I have huge respect for a lot of what the Green Party says, and then they come out with bullshit like 'birth is treated as a normal and non-medical event' and make me think they just don't know, or don't care, how many people STILL die from it https://t.co/0ybZwjYiDD — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKEdDev) June 4, 2024

Donna Ockenden, a midwife who is currently leading an investigation into poor maternity services in Nottingham, suggested that the Greens should read her research.

I’m very happy to discuss #safematernitycare with anyone from any political party: 1st point of call for @TheGreenParty would be to read the @OckReview reports into Shrewsbury & Telford: the APPG @BirthTrauma report where 1300 women gave evidence & ‘Invisible’ by @ShaistaGohir — Donna Ockenden FRSA, Hon DLitt (@DOckendenLtd) June 2, 2024

Journalist Katie Conaglen said that this isn’t a matter for the Greens to currently be focusing on:

Medical interventions during childbirth save the lives of babies and often their mothers, but sure, go off Green Party, this is what to focus on https://t.co/FkikL4Mp21 — Katie Conaglen (@KatrinaConaglen) June 4, 2024

The Green Party is set to revise pledges

Speaking on LBC Radio on Monday, Dr Devulapalli, who is standing for election in South West Norfolk, said that this policy isn’t what it seems.

She said: “We want the best outcomes for all mothers and babies when it comes to maternal care, we also want women to be involved in decision making about their care and for their views to be respected.

“But ultimately we completely understand that on the one hand, childbirth is natural and it’s what it is, but also that advances in healthcare has meant that childbirth has become much safer for women in this day and age, and the Green Party is very keen that we take advantage of all the advances that we’ve made to ensure good outcomes for everyone.”