Football supporters are set to throw away 300,000 plastic pint glasses while watching England play in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, according to new research.

And the environmental impact doesn’t stop with beer. According to a report by Business Waste UK football fans are predicted to also throw away 150,000 takeaway trays and 100,000 pizza boxes. This might seem harmless, but food residue on the cardboard packaging means they won’t accepted as recycling.

In total, the 90-minute game could cost local councils around £50,000 in street cleaning bills, according to Mark Hall, a spokesperson for Business Waste. If the match goes into extra time, an extra £20,000 could be added to the bill, due to the possibility of anxious fans grabbing more drinks and takeaways to settle their nerves.