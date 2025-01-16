This Is The Real Cause Of Mouth Ulcers And How To Prevent Them

D-Keine via Getty Images OUCH.

Whenever I have a mouth ulcer, I find myself reminiscing back to the days that my mouth didn’t hurt. Those halcyon times when a cup of tea was comforting, not biting. When a packet of salt and vinegar crisps didn’t feel like a gruelling punishment.

The thing is, it’s not always clear where they came from. Like, yes, of course, if I burn my mouth I do expect an ulcer to form and biting my cheeks can’t lead to anything good but just waking up with an ulcer... Why?

Advertisement

Well, it turns out that the answer is not always simple.

So, what causes mouth ulcers?

Well, according to the NHS, it could be a range of things. I know, sorry. It’s never simple, is it?

The health service states that these could cause ulcers:

biting the inside of your cheek

badly fitting dentures, braces, rough fillings or a sharp tooth

cuts or burns while eating or drinking – for example, hard food or hot drinks

a food intolerance or allergy

damaging your gums with a toothbrush or irritating toothpaste

feeling tired, stressed or anxious

hormonal changes – such as during pregnancy

your genes – some families get mouth ulcers more often

a vitamin deficiency, such as iron, zinc, folic acid, vitamin B or vitamin D

medicines – including some NSAIDs, beta blockers or nicorandil

stopping smoking – people may develop mouth ulcers when they first stop smoking

That’s right, even just being run down with stress or fatigue is enough to give you mouth ulcers. The last thing you need if you’re feeling like that, really.

However, thankfully, they are preventable.

How to treat mouth ulcers

One of the best healers when it comes to mouth ulcers, according to the NHS, is time. Don’t eat or drink anything that’s too hot, lay off the spicy foods and reduce stress where possible (though of course, that’s easier said than done).

Advertisement

The NHS also recommends doing the following to prevent them coming back:

use a soft-bristled toothbrush

drink cool drinks through a straw

eat softer foods

get regular dental check-ups

eat a healthy, balanced diet

Good luck!

Help and support: