This Is What 'Beer Fear' Actually Is — And Why We Get It

If you’ve ever found yourself feeling anxious and paranoid after a night of boozing, you’re likely experiencing something called ‘beer fear’ or ‘hangxiety’.

Sound familiar? You’re not alone.

According to Boots, around 12% of drinkers experience anxiety after drinking, and the temptation to drink to calm those anxious symptoms can lead to a vicious, dangerous cycle.

What causes beer fear?

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation explained: “Hangxiety is partly caused by the chemical changes that take place in our brains when we drink. Alcohol works on the brain’s GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) receptor – this is what makes you feel more relaxed when you start drinking.

“As drinking continues, our brains also start to shut off glutamate (which makes you anxious), increasing feelings of calm and being uninhibited.”

However, the next morning, our brains try to restore the chemical balance by reducing the brain’s GABA — which lessens calm feelings — and increasing glutamate, which makes us feel more anxious.

Basically, drinking alcohol doesn’t really help anxiety in the long run.

How to avoid hangxiety

If you’re not looking to quit drinking entirely, but instead lessen the impact of it on your mental health, the experts at Calm recommend the following tips for keeping your head above water:

Moderate your alcohol intake — stick to the recommended guidelines of no more than one or two drinks per occassion

Stay hydated — because alcohol is a diuretic, it can dehydrate you quickly, which can exacerbate anxious symptoms. To counteract this, drink plenty of water before, during, and after consuming alcohol

Avoid drinking dark liquors like whisky and red wine

Make sure that you are drinking on a full stomach and a rested mind

Calm said: “Generally, for moderate drinkers, brain chemistry starts to normalise within a few hours to a day as the alcohol is metabolised and cleared from the body.

“However, the time it takes for your brain chemistry to return to normal after drinking alcohol can vary based on how much and how often you drink, as well as individual health factors.”

Look after yourself!

