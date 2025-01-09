This Is What REM Sleep Is And How To Know If You’re Getting Enough

Pexels

According to a sleep survey by YouGov conducted in 2024, around 38% of Brits say that they ‘rarely’ feel well-rested after a night’s sleep, and this is particularly prominent in people between the ages of 35 and 54.

Of course, to many of us it is hardly news that we’re not sleeping as well as we should be and getting a full night’s restful sleep is a rare treat but getting enough sleep is essential. This is especially true, according to the experts at The Sleep Foundation, for REM sleep.

On their website, The Sleep Foundation states: “REM is involved in a host of important functions, from brain development to emotional processing.”

So, what is REM sleep?

REM stands for ‘rapid eye movement’ and it’s during this stage of sleep that we often dream.

Harvard Health explains: “REM sleep is when most of your dreams occur. During REM sleep, your heart rate, blood pressure, brain activity, and breathing increase.

“Your eyes move rapidly, even though they are closed. The muscles in your arms and legs also become temporarily unable to move. This prevents you from acting out your dreams as you experience them.”

This is also a time that our brains are really getting to work. According to the sleep and rest experts at Calm, REM sleep helps with these essential cognitive functions:

Enhances learning and memory

Supports emotional regulation

Cultivates creativity and problem-solving

Contributes to brain development

Improves mental health

As core functions go, these seem pretty vital.

How to know if you’re getting enough REM sleep and how to get more

According to Healthline, if you’re aged 18–60 and are sleeping for 7–8 hours per night but are not waking up feeling refreshed, you may not be getting enough deep sleep, which enables REM sleep.

The health experts recommend taking the following steps if you believe you’re not getting enough REM sleep:

Practise strategies to manage stress

Establishi sleep routines, such as a bath before bed

Sleep in a quiet, darkened room with a comfortable temperature

Use an eye mask to block out light

Exercise for 20–30 minutes during the day but not within the last few hours before bedtime

Avoid large meals, caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol close to bedtime

Do relaxation exercises or meditation

Get up and doing something, such as reading, if you can’t sleep

Leave distractions, such as phones and other devices, outside the room

Sweet dreams!

