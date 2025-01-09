This Is What REM Sleep Is And How To Know If You’re Getting Enough

According to a sleep survey by YouGov conducted in 2024, around 38% of Brits say that they ‘rarely’ feel well-rested after a night’s sleep, and this is particularly prominent in people between the ages of 35 and 54.
Of course, to many of us it is hardly news that we’re not sleeping as well as we should be and getting a full night’s restful sleep is a rare treat but getting enough sleep is essential. This is especially true, according to the experts at The Sleep Foundation, for REM sleep.
On their website, The Sleep Foundation states: “REM is involved in a host of important functions, from brain development to emotional processing.”
So, what is REM sleep?
REM stands for ‘rapid eye movement’ and it’s during this stage of sleep that we often dream.
Harvard Health explains: “REM sleep is when most of your dreams occur. During REM sleep, your heart rate, blood pressure, brain activity, and breathing increase.
“Your eyes move rapidly, even though they are closed. The muscles in your arms and legs also become temporarily unable to move. This prevents you from acting out your dreams as you experience them.”
This is also a time that our brains are really getting to work. According to the sleep and rest experts at Calm, REM sleep helps with these essential cognitive functions:
- Enhances learning and memory
- Supports emotional regulation
- Cultivates creativity and problem-solving
- Contributes to brain development
- Improves mental health
As core functions go, these seem pretty vital.
How to know if you’re getting enough REM sleep and how to get more
According to Healthline, if you’re aged 18–60 and are sleeping for 7–8 hours per night but are not waking up feeling refreshed, you may not be getting enough deep sleep, which enables REM sleep.
The health experts recommend taking the following steps if you believe you’re not getting enough REM sleep:
- Practise strategies to manage stress
- Establishi sleep routines, such as a bath before bed
- Sleep in a quiet, darkened room with a comfortable temperature
- Use an eye mask to block out light
- Exercise for 20–30 minutes during the day but not within the last few hours before bedtime
- Avoid large meals, caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol close to bedtime
- Do relaxation exercises or meditation
- Get up and doing something, such as reading, if you can’t sleep
- Leave distractions, such as phones and other devices, outside the room
Sweet dreams!
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.