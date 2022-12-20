urbazon via Getty Images

If there’s one thing we know about toddlers, it’s that if you gave them the choice between a brand-spanking new toy with all the bells and whistles, and the most mundane household item you could possibly think of, they would probably choose the latter.

Those under the age of three have an innate ability to find the most run-of-the-mill – and on the odd occasion, downright dangerous – household items incredibly riveting.

Like literally, to a toddler, tampons and pads are The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread.

Because we all need a laugh every now and then, parents are taking to Tiktok to show the presents their toddlers *actually* want for Christmas.

The list includes, but isn’t limited to: tampons, scissors, sanitary pads, packs of wipes, the TV remote, phone chargers, spanners, dirty nappies and sunglasses.

And, it’s fair to say, parents are finding the videos pretty accurate.

“All toddlers want the same things and will create a scene if they don’t get it,” wrote one Tiktok user.

Others pitched in their own suggestions of what their little ones want: phones, bank cards, purses, car keys, oven dials, an empty water bottle.

You get the gist.

For those yet to tackle their Christmas shopping, let it serve as an important reminder to not bother going overboard this year.

Just wrap up a pack of wipes, a battery-less TV remote and an empty cardboard box, and you’re all set.