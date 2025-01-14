This Is What Your Heart Rate Should Rise To When You Exercise

Gabin Vallet Photo by Gabin Vallet on Unsplash

According to NHS Direct, at rest, a normal heart rate should be 60 to 100 beats per minute.

Additionally, when we exercise, our hearts beat faster in order to ensure that the muscles are being supplied more oxygen and nutrients as we work our bodies into a sweat.

However, what should our heart rate actually rise to and how can we be sure that the exercise we’re doing is beneficial to our hearts?

What your heart rate should rise to when you exercise

According to the expers at the British Heart Foundation: “It’s normal for your heart rate to increase while exercising. During exercise, you should aim to stay within your target heart rate (THR) to increase your fitness safely. Your THR is between 50% and 70% of your maximum heart rate.”

The charity has actually created a free tool for calculating your THR, all you have to do is put in your age and it gives you a target. For example, I am 35 and my THR is 93-130bpm.

They explain: “Remaining within this range when you’re exercising will make sure you increase your fitness level without pushing yourself too hard.

“Remember, your heart is a muscle and needs regular activity to keep healthy. To improve your fitness and heart health you should aim to spend 150 minutes every week doing activities that place your heart rate within your target range. This can be spread out if it’s easier for you.”

How to know that the exercise that you’re doing is working

The NHS explains that moderate exercise should, “raise your heart rate, and make you breathe faster and feel warmer”. They also add that at this level, you should be able to talk but not sing.

As for vigorous exercise, they say: “If you’re working at this level, you will not be able to say more than a few words without pausing for breath.”

