Slapping on the suncream is the cornerstone of any sunny day, at home or abroad. But while it may protect your skin, some sunscreens can also have a detrimental effect on oceans and natural wildlife. The ingredients that go into lotions can include microplastics and chemicals that are damaging precious (and, in a lot of cases, endangered) coral reefs. So it’s worth swotting up on what your suncream might be doing to the planet, as well as finding some eco-friendly products with SPF factor and a UVA star rating.

Filipovic018 via Getty Images Microplastics and chemicals in some sunscreens are damaging precious (and, in a lot of cases, endangered) coral reefs.

The Microbead Problem The UK government has implemented a ban on the manufacture and sale of “rinse-off” cosmetic products containing microbeads as part of an effort to protect our oceans and sea life from their harmful, pollutive effect. These plastics are often ingested by sea animals (sometimes killing them), which means they also run the risk of appearing on the plates of those who eat fish and seafood. The problem is, the ban only applies to a selective range of ‘rinse-off’ products, such as toothpaste and facial scrubs, which are immediately washed into our water supply after use. Although suncream often ends up rinsing off our bodies into the sea, it is exempt from this legislation, along with a range of other everyday cosmetics, such as lipstick and mascara. Campaign group Beat The Microbead is currently lobbying the European Commission to ban the use of microbeads in all cosmetic products. Jeroen Dagevos, who heads up the campaign, has recently presented evidence about the microbeads and polyethylene plastics found in lipsticks and other “leave-on” cosmetics to the European Chemicals Agency. And he’s not the only environmental activist questioning the use of these materials in our suncream. Julian Kirby, plastics campaigner at Friends of the Earth, calls the gap in legislation “ludicrous”. “People obviously need to shield their skin from the sun, but manufacturers need to make sure that their products are environmentally safe, as well as protective for our skin,” he told HuffPost UK.

