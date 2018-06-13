This Is What Your Chewing Gum Habit Is Doing To The Environment

Whether it’s used to look cool or simply to keep your breath minty fresh, chewing gum isn’t great for the planet.

In fact, it’s actually made from ingredients that make it super difficult to break down, including synthetic rubber, which is also used to make car tyres and flooring. Another issue is the huge litter problem it causes. In fact, 95% of our country’s streets is stained with gum, according to Keep Britain Tidy. The Local Government Association has also recommended a tax to help pay for a big clean up.

So it’s definitely time to make our habit as eco-friendly as possible. Here’s everything you need to know.