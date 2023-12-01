THIS Is When You Should Do Your Big Christmas Dinner Shop

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sorry guys, but it’s officially the 1st of December, which means we really have to start planning out Christmas.

WE KNOW, it’s awful, but never fear as Brits are now being told of the best dates and times to do their Christmas food shop to avoid a last-minute fight for festive favourites.

The mass panic of having to all do our Christmas dinner shops can make it difficult to get festive essentials such as veggies, stuffing mix and turkeys – and this year farmers are already warning there may be a shortage of potatoes and parsnips due to wet weather.

Fortunately, the frugal experts at MuscleFood.com have also revealed the times of the day when supermarkets are likely to reduce products to bargain prices.

No more wrestling over pigs in blankets, okay?

Here are the best times and dates to do the Christmas food shop

The evening of Christmas Eve

The idea of going shopping on Christmas Eve usually sounds like a nightmare, but the evening may be the best time for bargain hunters.

Most of the major retailers close on Christmas Day, meaning there’ll be a huge amount of items going out of date. Many of them will likely be reduced in the evening as they’ll otherwise be wasted. Some will reduce the prices of veggies like carrots to pennies and even for free.

Sundays (3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th December) – late afternoon

The bakery section at most supermarkets tends to drastically reduce the price of goods as they’ll otherwise be thrown away.

Bread, pastries and even cakes can be reduced to as low as 10p. It’s worth stocking up and storing them in the freezer to use later for a Christmas feast.

Get there for the open

If you’re unable to spare an evening to do the food shop, getting to the shop for when the doors open is the best shot at getting the best stock available. The products will be freshly replenished for early shoppers to purchase, so make the most before they all go.

Thursday (21st) and Friday (22nd) in the evening

For those wanting a quieter shop, the days before Christmas weekend are the best dates to get the goods in. While it’s likely not all the items will be available on shelves, it’ll be a much more pleasant experience than the day after (23rd) which will be a busy Saturday.

The Monday before Christmas – 18th December

A week in advance means there is plenty of time to get the goods in without having to deal with last-minute panicked shoppers. There will still be the main parts of the dinner such as the turkey available, so make sure to get it before it goes out of stock and pop it in the freezer.

