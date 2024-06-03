This Is Why You Have Nightmares About Tests You Haven’t Studied For

Djavan Rodriguez via Getty Images

Have you ever found yourself sitting in an exam hall, in front of a sheet of paper, thinking that you have no idea how you got here or what you’re supposed to write, only to wake up and realise it was just that same old nightmare again?

As strange as these dreams may feel, especially if you’ve been a stranger to exam halls for quite some time, they’re actually very common and chances are, they have very little to do with testing your knowledge on a particular subject.

What dreams about failing exams mean

According to the bed and sleep experts at Dreams: “This dream is associated with self-criticism and the need to achieve high expectations in your life. If you are sitting an exam in the dream it can indicate that you are experiencing anxiety, especially if things keep going wrong.”

Additionally, Dreams pointed out that if you’re dreaming about having exams that you’re not prepared for, this can be a reflection of internal difficulties you’re facing.

The experts said: ” It can signify you know deep down – whether you’d admit it or not – that you haven’t worked hard or not prepared enough for your personal goals. Perhaps you’ve been procrastinating at work and risk missing deadlines.”

How to have more pleasant dreams

If you’d like to have more pleasant dreams (who wouldn’t?!),.Newsweek recommends doing the following: “To improve your dreams, first make a conscious decision to remember them.

“Think about this as you prepare for sleep. Take advantage of the hypnagogic state and focus on imagery that is pleasant or meaningful, let your mind drift. In the morning, jot down as much of your dreams as you can remember.”

Newsweek explained that journaling or talking about dreams can be therapeutic just as talking or writing about any of one’s concerns can be.