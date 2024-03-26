I Just Learned The 1 Wild Effect TV Has On Our Dreams, And I Can't Believe It

Svetlana Repnitskaya via Getty Images

If I told you people who grew up with black and white TV have greyscale dreams while those who had colour TV don’t, would you believe me?



Well, I didn’t when I first discovered the fact ― but shockingly, it seems to be true.



Multiple studies between 1915 and the ’50s found that people dreamed in black and white. For instance, a 1942 study found that college students “rarely” or “never” saw colour in their dreams.



But after the ’60s ― when colour TV had become mainstream ―up to 83% of people studied said they dreamt in colour.



Really?

It seems so.



A 2008 study found that people who were under 25 at the time almost all dreamt in black and white, while the participants who were over 55 had predominantly greyscale dreams.



And if you’re thinking, ‘what about people who grew up with no TV at all?’, the study says its results “point to the possibility that true greyscale dreams occur only in people with black and white media experience.”



Eva Murzyn, who published the study as part of her PhD for the University of Dundee, found that only 4.4% of the under-25s had black-and-white dreams.



Meanwhile, over-55s who had grown up with colour television only dreamt in greyscale 7.3% of the time ― but for those who had black-and-white tellies growing up, the number rose to roughly a quarter.

Why?