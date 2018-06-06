Last week Coinneach MacLeòid spent one hour of his free time in a speech box recording himself saying 400 sentences.

The 43-year-old, who is originally from the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides in north west Scotland, was donating his voice as part of Speak:Unique, a project aiming to provide people requiring communication aids with a computerised regional accent that feels closer to their own natural voice.

Speech generating communication aids help people to talk and remain connected to others when their speech has become impaired, often as a result of illnesses such as motor neurone disease, stroke or cerebral palsy. The recent ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ winner Lee Ridley, who goes by the stage name Lost Voice Guy, uses a speech synthesiser because cerebral palsy has left him completely unable to speak.

Coinneach, who now lives in Glasgow, says it’s “very humbling” to know his donation may help a patient find their voice again. “That they in turn keep their original Hebridean accent and strong identity makes me feel very proud,” he tells HuffPost UK.