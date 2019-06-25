Alison Hammond Interrupted By Italian Police Live On Air

The true queen of daytime Alison Hammond suffered an unfortunate moment during a live link on Tuesday’s This Morning, when her segment was disrupted by the Italian police.

Alison was presenting a link from Pisa, where she introduced one of the show’s competitions from the city’s famous leaning tower live on air.

Unfortunately, while she was speaking, a police officer interrupted, rushing over and blocking the camera’s view, prompting the presenter to admit that she didn’t actually have permission to film in the iconic location.

“Oh my gosh, we haven’t got a permit,” she admitted, with a laugh. “Listen guys, we’re in Pisa, we’re not allowed to film here, but listen, there’s a great, great competition.”