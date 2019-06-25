Alison Hammond Interrupted By Italian Police Live On Air

The true queen of daytime Alison Hammond suffered an unfortunate moment during a live link on Tuesday’s This Morning, when her segment was disrupted by the Italian police.
Alison was presenting a link from Pisa, where she introduced one of the show’s competitions from the city’s famous leaning tower live on air.
Unfortunately, while she was speaking, a police officer interrupted, rushing over and blocking the camera’s view, prompting the presenter to admit that she didn’t actually have permission to film in the iconic location.
“Oh my gosh, we haven’t got a permit,” she admitted, with a laugh. “Listen guys, we’re in Pisa, we’re not allowed to film here, but listen, there’s a great, great competition.”
Producers then cut to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby back at the This Morning studio – looking understandably gobsmacked – at which point Alison was seen commenting she was “going to get arrested”, before scuttling back to try and explain herself to the Italian officers.
As Holly and Phil looked on in disbelief, she was heard beginning to tell them: “I’m so sorry. Buongiorno, please, I’m so sorry...”
HuffPost UK has contacted This Morning, mainly to make sure poor old Alison is alright, to be honest.
Over the years, Alison has proved to be a real star when it comes to handling things going wrong on live TV, whether that’s her crashing down a mountain during a skiing segment or pushing someone into the water at Liverpool dock, in a special show to mark This Morning’s 30th anniversary.
This Morning airs every weekday from 10.30am on ITV.