Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have filmed their upcoming cameo in ‘Coronation Street’.
It was previously announced the ‘This Morning’ presenters are featuring in the ITV soap as part of Rosie Webster’s exit plot, with fans now being given a first look at their roles.
The pair are playing themselves as they host an episode of the hit daytime show, as Rosie - played by Helen Flanagan - appears on the sofa alongside Craig Tinker and Gemma Winter.
The scene sees the Weatherfield trio invited on after intervening in a crime, but true to form for Rosie, the interview doesn’t run smoothly.
While Holly and Phil’s roles shouldn’t have been too taxing, Holly did admit they had to learn lines for the scene - something which she found difficult.
“I was excited and nervous. But I actually enjoyed it!” she said.
“I was in Miss Marple playing a witch who got burnt. I didn’t have to act much though as I didn’t have any words. I was nervous learning my lines this time.
“I’m fine with the autocue stuff but it’s the other bits that are more tricky. I’m trying to stick to my lines too and not ad lib!”
Phillip added: “That was really fun. There was a lot of laughter on set. I have to say I enjoyed that!”
Not much is known about Rosie’s exit storyline, which paves the way for Helen to be able to go on maternity leave.
The actress is currently expecting her second child with footballer boyfriend Scott Sinclair.
