It was previously announced the ‘This Morning’ presenters are featuring in the ITV soap as part of Rosie Webster’s exit plot, with fans now being given a first look at their roles.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have filmed their upcoming cameo in ‘Coronation Street’.

The pair are playing themselves as they host an episode of the hit daytime show, as Rosie - played by Helen Flanagan - appears on the sofa alongside Craig Tinker and Gemma Winter.

The scene sees the Weatherfield trio invited on after intervening in a crime, but true to form for Rosie, the interview doesn’t run smoothly.

While Holly and Phil’s roles shouldn’t have been too taxing, Holly did admit they had to learn lines for the scene - something which she found difficult.