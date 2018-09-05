‘This Morning’ is to receive a special Bafta, for its contributions to television.
The show will receive the award at a special tribute event next month, where it will be honoured for its “creative and innovative approach to daytime television production” and “popular appeal among the British TV-viewing public”.
It has also been recognised for its contribution to “the development of the television production hub in the North West”, having initially aired live from the Granada Studio in Albert Dock, Liverpool.
Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced the news of the show’s special Bafta win during Wednesday’s live show, and will both be present during the ceremony to serve as guest speakers.
Also speaking at the event will be the show’s original hosts, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, who presented ‘This Morning’ for more than a decade after its initial launch in the late 1980s.
Chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, Krishnendu Majumdar, said in a statement: “For 30 years, the talent, innovation and boldness of ‘This Morning’ has made it an exceptional contribution to television. Bafta is delighted to be recognising the programme’s achievements at a special tribute event and wish it every continued success.”
Fans of ‘This Morning’ will be able to watch the special ceremony, which takes place days before its 30th anniversary on 1 October, on the Bafta website.
‘This Morning’ launched in 1988, hosted by Richard and Judy, until they eventually stepped down in 2001, to front their own topical show on Channel 4.
The show went through a number of presenters after this period, until Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton became permanent hosts a year later.
Holly Willoughby has fronted the show with Phillip since 2009, while Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford present on Fridays.