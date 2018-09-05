‘This Morning’ is to receive a special Bafta, for its contributions to television. The show will receive the award at a special tribute event next month, where it will be honoured for its “creative and innovative approach to daytime television production” and “popular appeal among the British TV-viewing public”. It has also been recognised for its contribution to “the development of the television production hub in the North West”, having initially aired live from the Granada Studio in Albert Dock, Liverpool.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced the news of the show’s special Bafta win during Wednesday’s live show, and will both be present during the ceremony to serve as guest speakers. Also speaking at the event will be the show’s original hosts, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, who presented ‘This Morning’ for more than a decade after its initial launch in the late 1980s. Chair of Bafta’s Television Committee, Krishnendu Majumdar, said in a statement: “For 30 years, the talent, innovation and boldness of ‘This Morning’ has made it an exceptional contribution to television. Bafta is delighted to be recognising the programme’s achievements at a special tribute event and wish it every continued success.”

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Original 'This Morning' hosts Richard and Judy will serve as guest speakers during the ceremony