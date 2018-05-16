This New Label Will Help Shoppers Identify Plastic-Free Packaging

Iceland has today become the first UK supermarket to highlight which of its own-label products use plastic-free packaging. It will do this using the Plastic Free Trust Mark – the world’s first accreditation for plastic-free packaging – which has been designed to encourage shoppers to give up plastic products. Iceland will begin it’s roll-out of the label across its own-brand products this month. Earlier this year, Iceland pledged to go plastic-free by 2023. “With the grocery retail sector accounting for more than 40% of plastic packaging in the UK, it’s high time that Britain’s supermarkets came together to take a lead on this issue,” Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland, has said.

SolStock via Getty Images

Grassroots movement A Plastic Planet pioneered the label, which is meant to help shoppers decipher which supermarket items have been packaged plastic-free, and which ones haven’t. Materials such as carton board, wood pulp, glass, metal and certified-compostable biomaterials will be considered by Trust Mark as ‘accredited’ packaging. “I’m proud to lead a supermarket that is working with A Plastic Planet to realise a plastic-free future for food and drink retail,” Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland, has said. In a time where plastic pollution is at the forefront of our minds, Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet, insists that “a clear, no-nonsense label is much needed” in supermarkets.

Iceland