Nestle's New Vegetarian Range Is The Latest To Try And Persuade You To Eat Less Meat

It’s no secret that too much meat in your diet is bad for the planet, with increasing number of people looking to cut their intake. Nestle is the latest brand to entice people towards more fruit and veggies with ‘Garden Gourmet’, its new range aimed at vegetarians and flexitarians, those who adopt a plant-based diet while occasionally eating fish, meat or poultry.
The new range will be available in Sainsbury’s and Ocado from Sunday 27 May and includes 12 plant-based products - so whatever your meat-eating mantra, there’s something for everyone.
We’ve got our eye on the likes of beetroot and spinach falafel, corn and mozzarella pizza, a beetroot and lentil burger, as well as tomato and cheese bakes.
Prices range from £1.49 (for 2 vegetarian sunny tomato & cheese bakes at 160g) to £2.99 (for 12 Vegetarian Quinoa and Broccoli Bakes at 420g), although Nestle explains final pricing for the range is always at the discretion of the individual retailer.
“We are incredibly excited to introduce this new delicious food brand into the meat-free category which is one of the most innovative areas in the food segment,“Paula Jordan, Managing Director of Nestlé’s UK Food Division said.
“Vegetarian cooking is more than just cooking vegetables; it’s about new tastes, flavours and an exciting experience, as well as leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.”
Aside from your trusty Quorn alternatives and Linda McCartney’s sausages, other meat-free brands are increasingly making their way into supermarkets.
For instance, Iceland has launched a bleeding beetroot burger, while Tesco has just started stocking Vivera, a Dutch brand known for its veggie steaks and vegetarian (and often vegan) alternatives to fish and hamburgers. Swedish meat alternative brand Oumph, has also recently made its debut on Tesco’s shelves.
Both Aldi and Marks and Spencer launched own-brand vegetarian and vegan ranges late last year.