Nestle's New Vegetarian Range Is The Latest To Try And Persuade You To Eat Less Meat

It’s no secret that too much meat in your diet is bad for the planet, with increasing number of people looking to cut their intake. Nestle is the latest brand to entice people towards more fruit and veggies with ‘Garden Gourmet’, its new range aimed at vegetarians and flexitarians, those who adopt a plant-based diet while occasionally eating fish, meat or poultry.

The new range will be available in Sainsbury’s and Ocado from Sunday 27 May and includes 12 plant-based products - so whatever your meat-eating mantra, there’s something for everyone.

We’ve got our eye on the likes of beetroot and spinach falafel, corn and mozzarella pizza, a beetroot and lentil burger, as well as tomato and cheese bakes.