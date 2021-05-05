This Photo Of The Bidens Is Freaking Everyone Out

A photograph of the Bidens and the Carters has gone viral because of the weird way in which it appears the current occupants of the White House are towering over their predecessors. The Carter Center shared the image from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s recent visit to former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Twitter late on Monday:

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.!



Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

Photographers suggested the strange effect was down to the use of a wide-angle lens in a small space, or perspective distortion. That didn’t stop late-night comedians from riffing on the image on Tuesday. “What the fuck is going on in this photo?” asked Daily Show host Trevor Noah. “Why do the Bidens look five times higher than the Carters? Is there some dollhouse filter I don’t know about?” “Honestly, this is the weirdest picture of a president since any picture of Donald Trump,” he cracked.

What the f**k is going on with this photo of the Bidens and Carters? Is there some "doll house filter" we didn't know about? pic.twitter.com/UHdOdC8avj — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 5, 2021

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said he learned two things from the image – that the two families are close and “Biden is the size of Jason Momoa.”

People on Twitter offered their own takes:

Honey, I Shrunk the Carters looks hilarious. pic.twitter.com/FAJe7iZs6M — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 4, 2021

So many weird photos of the Bidens and the Carters pic.twitter.com/Snf0TyoSCc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 4, 2021

Why Joe look like a ventriloquist? pic.twitter.com/pUwSaoS4HO — Bob Lawblau (@thetylerpaige) May 4, 2021

Joe Biden with The Carters. pic.twitter.com/9m1Ka7t3pb — Tom Maxwell (@universalshow) May 4, 2021

There. I fixed it. pic.twitter.com/dmjLiX3oXk — 🌊 Deonardo La Vinci 🌊 (@DeonardoLeVinci) May 4, 2021

Adorable! But am I the only one who thinks this looks like a tiny doll museum, and Joe and Jill are giants? — The Real Beth (@BethyBeeez) May 4, 2021

Nice of the Bidens to visit Hobbiton. pic.twitter.com/vrzSEE0Mt6 — Felipe Torres Medina (@felipetmedinaa) May 4, 2021

absolutely transfixed and perplexed by this photo. how are the carters so tiny. why does the room look like a doll house. how is this real. blog tk https://t.co/XxhZGEhzLC — Abigail Weinberg (@abigailweinberg) May 4, 2021

This picture is trippy as eff https://t.co/aWbgXzmPXi — Zach Urness (@ZachsORoutdoors) May 4, 2021

I have questions about this remake of The Hobbit. https://t.co/dFP9hqMsfd — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 4, 2021

Tiny wax models of the Carters. https://t.co/wsjzvBKI2t — Rachel Mealey (@rachelmealey) May 4, 2021

We voted for Biden because he's a decent human being with sound policies but also because he and Jill are giants who will crush you if you make them angry. — Sister Celluloid (@sistercelluloid) May 4, 2021

I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours. I’ve got to go to bed. Back at it tomorrow. https://t.co/Nv4KVvCNgv — Joe Seiders (@JoeSeiders) May 4, 2021

This is the theory I’ve been promoting this evening: pic.twitter.com/2QVnY3vDRv — Sean Mullen (@YYZBound) May 5, 2021

David Lynch outtake from which film? https://t.co/pQ1t6tKZ0W — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) May 4, 2021

Wait. What are they feeding the Bidens at the White House?! https://t.co/zGjQNmZGm7 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) May 4, 2021

Right-wingers, meanwhile, tried to make political capital out of the fact that none of the four were wearing masks in the image ― even though Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that “you can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.”