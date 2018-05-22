This Runner Is Creating A 63-Mile Heart Around Manchester To Commemorate The Attack

On the first anniversary on the Manchester arena bombing, which took the lives of 22 people, a man has pledged to run 63 miles as a tribute to the resilience of Mancunians.

Filmmaker and amateur runner Nathan Rae left his home early this morning to complete the epic trip, and plans to pay his respects outside the arena at 10:31pm tonight, the time of the attack one year ago.

“The attack was sickening but I found our city’s response to it inspiring and hopeful,” he says on his website. “I’m just trying to capture a small part of that a year on.”