This Start-Up Is Turning Your Leftover Coffee Grounds Into Clean Fuel

These days, there is an environmental stigma attached to every coffee you buy.

According to WWF, the UK is set to throw away a third more coffee cups by 2030, as we’re the second biggest users per person of single-use products. Ouch. But there’s yet another sustainable issue surrounding your caffeine fix: what happens to the leftover grounds.The UK produces 500,000 tonnes of waste coffee grounds a year. When disposed of via landfill, it emits methane, a greenhouse gas that’s twenty eight times more potent than carbon dioxide.

One guy trying to solve the issue is Arthur Kay. A UCL architecture graduate, he founded tech start-up bio-bean after realising that one of the biggest keys to efficiently running a coffee shop is minimising coffee ground waste.

In the last four years, the London-based company have launched the world’s first coffee ground recycling centre in Cambridgeshire, where the grounds are developed into clean biofuel and then processed into super sustainable sources of energy.