This Supermarket Is Rolling Out Reusable Bags For Fruit And Veg

Booths, the upmarket supermarket chain, has introduced reusable cotton netted bags for customers that can be used to carry fruit and veg, plus new “logs” for fires and wood burners made from recycled coffee grinds.

The new bags are trialled at its Carnforth store in Lancaster and the logs – made from waste from its in-store coffee machine – will be introduced this autumn. Both could be rolled out to all 28 stores if they prove popular with customers, the company told HuffPost UK.