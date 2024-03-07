Milan Markovic via Getty Images

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, 98% of people could improve how they look after their brain health and a study released this week has found that a simple supplement could be beneficial in preventing the onset of dementia thanks to brain-health properties.

In a study published in the journal Nature, researchers found that a dietary supplement improved function in people over 60 when taken over the course of just 12 weeks.

The supplement consisted of two inexpensive and readily available sources of plant fibre: inulin and fructooligosaccharide (FOS). These substances are considered prebiotics, foods that nourish the “good” bacteria that live in the human gut.

These bacteria and other microbes, collectively known as the gut microbiome, have previously been linked to cognitive health and diseases like Alzheimer’s, so the researchers were keen to find out whether taking a prebiotic supplement could help support better brain function in older people.

The impact of fibre supplements on cognitive performance

Participants that took the fibre supplements containing inulin and fructooligosaccharide found no improvements in muscle strength but scored better across several tests of memory, reaction time, and processing speed — including significant improvements in the Paired Associates Learning test, which can be used as an early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease.

“These plant fibres, which are cheap and available over-the-counter, could benefit a wide group of people in these cash-strapped times. They are safe and acceptable too,” said senior author Professor Claire Steves.

Steves added that the next plan of action for the researchers is to see if this is something that can have long-term benefits for older people, too.

Study author Dr Ni Lochlainn added: “Unlocking the secrets of the gut-brain axis could offer new approaches for living more healthily for longer.”

Help your brain health by addressing these factors

Alzheimer’s Research UK has also reported that, according to the latest evidence, up to 40% of dementia cases globally could be prevented or delayed by addressing 12 risk factors in our day-to-day lives.

The 12 risk factors are: