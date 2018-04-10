All Sections
    10/04/2018 11:53 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Urban Outfitters Puffa Jacket Photograph Goes Viral After Woman Shows What It Looks Like IRL

    There's puffy and then there's puffy.

    Urban Outfitters is the latest name in the never-ending string of shops to sell a piece of clothing which looks very different in real life compared to the image online.

    Twitter user, Becky Latham, ordered what appeared to be a teal puffer jacket from the fashion website. What looked like an on-trend piece ended up making Latham look like a Michelin Man - and a green one at that.

    Twitter literally laughed out loud after seeing the side by side pictures of what was expected vs reality and many joined in with memes about what the coat looked liked.

    Urban Outfitters didn’t want to comment on how the hilarity of the situation but fingers crossed, when our next delivery arrives, we will look that good. 

    Conversations