This Very Cheap Breakfast Could Be The Secret To A Much Healthier Life

It’s an undisputed fact at this point: breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

It sets you up for the day, gets your metabolism moving and keeps you satiated until lunch.

That being said, some breakfasts are better than others. In fact, according to the heart health experts at The British Heart Foundation, there is one specific breakfast that’s great for our hearts and no, it’s not a big juicy fry-up.

It is in fact a good old porridge. My Scottish heart is soaring at this news, to be honest.

This is because oats have a range of health benefits and at £1.25 for a kilo of oats from Sainsbury’s, it’s an incredibly cheap option.

Advertisement

The best breakfast for your health and wellbeing

The British Heart Foundation said: “Porridge is our top choice for a heart-healthy breakfast, made with low-fat milk or water.

“All porridge oats are wholegrains and they contain a soluble fibre called beta-glucan, which can help lower your cholesterol level if you have 3g or more daily, as part of a healthy diet. (A 40g serving of porridge oats contains 1.6g of beta-glucan.)”

Additionally, according to BBC Good Food: “Oats are rich in prebiotic fibres, which stimulate the growth and activity of our beneficial gut bacteria, while inhibiting the growth of less desirable strains of bacteria.

“Prebiotic fibres are important for promoting a beneficial gut environment, maintaining proper gut function and for minimising inflammation.”

Advertisement

However, if you’re not so keen on porridge, there are plenty of ways to incorporate oats into your morning meal.

The best oat-based breakfasts

Porridge isn’t for everyone and with summer days ahead, this cosy meal might not be the most appetising thing first thing.