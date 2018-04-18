A video supposedly showing Barack Obama call the current President Donald Trump a “total and complete dipsh*t” has appeared on Youtube. Except of course he hasn’t. The video is completely fake.

It is in fact a collaboration between Buzzfeed and “Get Out” director Jordan Peele to show us just how far AI-powered video editing has come and the potential dangers it can pose in the rise of fake news. In the past we’ve seen video footage which shows how you can use AI to alter a person’s face to make it seem as though they’re saying something completely different. According to The Verge, the video was put together by Peele’s own company company Monkeypaw productions.