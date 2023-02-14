This Zoo's Found A Brilliant Way Of Capitalising On Your Post-Break Up Rage

Surut Wattanamaetee / EyeEm via Getty Images Cockroach in Thailand

Hate your ex? Why not have a cockroach named after them? Dartmoor Zoo are giving people the chance to name a cockroach in honour of their ex to mark Valentine’s Day.

In a bid to reduce “negative energy”, the zoo staff want to give people the option to name the insects after someone else in their lives - regardless of whether that someone special or not.

For a £5 donation, those who take part will get receive a certificate they’ll be able to keep which will feature their chosen name for the cockroach.

“If you have bitterness in your heart or unresolved anger towards an ex, a boss, or whoever has been a thorn in your side, this is the perfect opportunity to channel those feelings and get rid of any negative energy,” a spokesperson from the zoo said.

The proceeds will be used to caring and providing for the Zoo’s animals and supporting conservation efforts.

