This Zoo's Found A Brilliant Way Of Capitalising On Your Post-Break Up Rage

Hate your ex? Why not have a cockroach named after them? Dartmoor Zoo are giving people the chance to name a cockroach in honour of their ex to mark Valentine’s Day.
In a bid to reduce “negative energy”, the zoo staff want to give people the option to name the insects after someone else in their lives - regardless of whether that someone special or not.
For a £5 donation, those who take part will get receive a certificate they'll be able to keep which will feature their chosen name for the cockroach.
In a full statement on their website, a zoo spokesperson wrote: “This Valentine’s Day, name a cockroach in honour of that un-special (or special) someone in your life!
“For a £5 donation to Dartmoor Zoo (or more if you’re feeling generous!), name one of our cockroaches after someone who’s been ‘bugging’ you and receive a customisable certificate for you to edit, featuring your chosen name to show your support.
“If you have bitterness in your heart or unresolved anger towards an ex, a boss, or whoever has been a thorn in your side, this is the perfect opportunity to channel those feelings and get rid of any negative energy!
“All proceeds will help our charity continue the amazing care we provide to our animals, whilst supporting our vital conservation efforts.”